Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS KJAN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 66,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.