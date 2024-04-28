Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

