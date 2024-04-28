Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $857.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $948.90 and its 200 day moving average is $566.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $66,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $8,080,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.