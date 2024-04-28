Syon Capital LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %

QSR opened at $73.82 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

