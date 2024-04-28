Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,856 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP increased its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 192,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,632,748. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

