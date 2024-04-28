Syon Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $159.14 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

