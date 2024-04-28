Syon Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

