Syon Capital LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.