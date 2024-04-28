Syon Capital LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 109.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

