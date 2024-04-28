Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

