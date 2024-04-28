Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,124 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $63,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.