T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in April

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

