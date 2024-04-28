Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,638.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock remained flat at $68.05 during midday trading on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.
Temenos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.