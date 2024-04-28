Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,638.0 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock remained flat at $68.05 during midday trading on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

