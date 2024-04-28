Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,834,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $44.39. 3,111,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. Tencent has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

