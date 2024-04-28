Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,834,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tencent Price Performance
Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $44.39. 3,111,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. Tencent has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12.
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tencent Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on TCEHY
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.