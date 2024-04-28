Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 126,804 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 19,754,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,568,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

