Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,725 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 389,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

