Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.