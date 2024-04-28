TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 86,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 382.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,897.95% and a negative return on equity of 163.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

