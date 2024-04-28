TFI International (TSE:TFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24), reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.
