The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

