The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $317.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $277.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $319.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 122.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 774.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

