The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $16.75

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $16.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet cut Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

