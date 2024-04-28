The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

