The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.01 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.510 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.26 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

