The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 757,438 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $59,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

