Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 94.4% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

