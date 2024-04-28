Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 94.4% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
