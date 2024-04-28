Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after buying an additional 104,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.34 and a 200 day moving average of $372.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

