Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $563,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.