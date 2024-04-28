Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $603,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 112.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.

NYSE ALB opened at $116.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

