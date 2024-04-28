Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 655 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 665,540 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,448 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

