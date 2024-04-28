Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

NetApp stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

