Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

TMP stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a P/E ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

