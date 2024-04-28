Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Tompkins Financial Stock Up 1.0 %
TMP stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a P/E ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial
In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
