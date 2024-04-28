Total Investment Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $46.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

