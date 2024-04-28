Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 303,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,618,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

