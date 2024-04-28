Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.