TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.02 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $127.02 million and $6.47 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,156,076 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,119,156,075.546344 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11626141 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $5,105,115.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

