Truist Financial Corp Buys 27,479 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Aptiv worth $49,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 54.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.7% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

