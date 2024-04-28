Truist Financial Corp Has $54.59 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

