Truist Financial Corp Has $70.88 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $70,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 165,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.