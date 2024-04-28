Truist Financial Corp Purchases 686,403 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,403 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $61,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $65.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

