Truist Financial Corp Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

