UBS Group Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

