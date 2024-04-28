Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $63.10 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00755145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00105504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013117 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17411054 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,068,166.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

