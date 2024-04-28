Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Umicore Stock Up 1.1 %

UMICY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Umicore has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

