Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Umicore Stock Up 1.1 %
UMICY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Umicore has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.31.
Umicore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Umicore
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.