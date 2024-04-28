Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,756 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of F5 by 3,545.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,232 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $176.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.