Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.83 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $118.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00132704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

