US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UTWY stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.