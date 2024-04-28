Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Utz Brands worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

UTZ stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Utz Brands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

