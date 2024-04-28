Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 252,520 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,453,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XSVM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 43,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

