Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,148. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

